Crime Stoppers: Burglar hits same place twice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working a burglary that occurred on South Ford Avenue and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.

Deputies believe the thief drove a red Nissan Altima that has damage to the passenger side front bumper, just below the headlight.

The male suspect was captured on camera approaching and leaving the residence on foot. Police say he then returned later, to collect additional property from the residence.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, c lick here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

