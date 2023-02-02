Frigid Friday, then BIG warming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Groundhog Day was cloudy and cold. Friday will LOOK nicer, but it will FEEL colder with some frigid wind chills!

Pushing 60 by Sunday!

A cold front swings through late tonight, sending down a taste of arctic air for Friday! Highs will struggle to make it above freezing Friday afternoon, despite a lot of sunshine. Friday night will be quite cold with mainly clear skies.

A nice warmup gets underway Saturday and continues through early next week! Readings Saturday bounce back all the way to near 50 before we jump to near 60 Sunday. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold. High 33. Low 17. Winds N at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 50. Low 37. Winds S at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 59. Low 34. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 37

Today’s Low: 31

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 73 (2016)

Record Low: -20 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.26″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+0.92″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:12 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

