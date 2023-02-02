BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Thursday! This morning will feature temperatures in the lower 30s, with cloudy skies sticking around for much of the morning and afternoon.

Much quieter weather on the way!

Sunshine returns just in time for the end of the work week, but it’ll remain cold with highs only in the 30s. Expect a BIG warmup through the weekend. Highs easily climb into the 50s by Sunday, even getting back into the low 60s Monday! We’re back to BREEZY conditions by then. We stand a chance for showers Tuesday and again Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. High 42. Low 22. Low NW at 7 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very cold. High 35. Low 17. Winds N at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 48. Low 37. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 47

Normal Low: 28

Record High Today: 78 (1943)

Record Low Today: -21 (1963)

Sunrise: 6:54 a.m.

Sunset: 5:02 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

So Far This Year: 3.72″ (+1.05″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

