National Signing Day: Greenwood football’s Lofton Howards signs letter of intent with Western Kentucky

Lofton Howard signs letter of intent to play football at WKU
Lofton Howard signs letter of intent to play football at WKU(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU football was active on social media all day Wednesday as Feb. 1st was National Signing Day. A familiar face was seen in those announcements as Greenwood High School’s own Lofton Howard signed his letter on intent to continue his athletic and academic career with the Tops.

Howard leaves the Gator football program with multiple accolades. He is the programs all-time leader in tackles with 404 and ranks seconds in interceptions with nine.

Howard signed his letter of intent with WKU at the tight end position, but Lofton has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball ranging from inside linebacker, to safety, to wide receiver, and he even had a short stint at kicker.

”I think it’ll mean a lot special teams wise. Whether they decide to play me on the defensive side of the ball that’s completely up to them. I’m just going there to play football, but I think I think I can help out on special teams if that’s where I need to be or if it’s on the offensive side of the ball or defensive. It doesn’t really matter to me,” Howard says in regards to transitioning into college ball.

Lofton will now be the third ‘Howard” to play for WKU as his father, William, who is also the Gators football head coach played his collegiate career at Western Kentucky. His older sister, Katie, is a current Hilltopper as a member of the volleyball team.

Howard says, ”It started off with some like smaller schools, and as soon as I got that Western offer I knew it was where I wanted to be at, so it didn’t take long for me to make my decision that’s where I wanted to go. It’s going to be exciting knowing that I’m going to be playing on the same field my dad played on, and having my sister in an apartment right beside my dorm that’ll be pretty cool, too. I think it’s just going to be a surreal moment. I’m just going to have to take it all in the first home game knowing my parents are in the stands, and pretty much my entire family will be there.”

Lofton and the Tops will kick-off the 2023 football season at home on Sept. 2nd against South Florida.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warren County Deputy Jailer on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the case.
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
15-year-old is behind bars after stabbing
Grayson County juvenile charged with murder in man’s death
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
Police respond.
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
WBKO's Raquel Dominguez gives a weather update
Rounds of winter weather still expected!

Latest News

WKU Athletics launches fan committee
WKU welcomes Andre Crenshaw as running backs coach
Acacia Hayes wins second Freshman of the Week award
Acacia Hayes wins second Freshman of the Week award
Hayes earns C-USA weekly honors for second time