National Signing Day: Greenwood football’s Lofton Howards signs letter of intent with Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU football was active on social media all day Wednesday as Feb. 1st was National Signing Day. A familiar face was seen in those announcements as Greenwood High School’s own Lofton Howard signed his letter on intent to continue his athletic and academic career with the Tops.

Howard leaves the Gator football program with multiple accolades. He is the programs all-time leader in tackles with 404 and ranks seconds in interceptions with nine.

Howard signed his letter of intent with WKU at the tight end position, but Lofton has played multiple positions on both sides of the ball ranging from inside linebacker, to safety, to wide receiver, and he even had a short stint at kicker.

”I think it’ll mean a lot special teams wise. Whether they decide to play me on the defensive side of the ball that’s completely up to them. I’m just going there to play football, but I think I think I can help out on special teams if that’s where I need to be or if it’s on the offensive side of the ball or defensive. It doesn’t really matter to me,” Howard says in regards to transitioning into college ball.

Lofton will now be the third ‘Howard” to play for WKU as his father, William, who is also the Gators football head coach played his collegiate career at Western Kentucky. His older sister, Katie, is a current Hilltopper as a member of the volleyball team.

Howard says, ”It started off with some like smaller schools, and as soon as I got that Western offer I knew it was where I wanted to be at, so it didn’t take long for me to make my decision that’s where I wanted to go. It’s going to be exciting knowing that I’m going to be playing on the same field my dad played on, and having my sister in an apartment right beside my dorm that’ll be pretty cool, too. I think it’s just going to be a surreal moment. I’m just going to have to take it all in the first home game knowing my parents are in the stands, and pretty much my entire family will be there.”

Lofton and the Tops will kick-off the 2023 football season at home on Sept. 2nd against South Florida.

