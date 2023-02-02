Planning organization to hold public meeting on Smallhouse Road study

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green and Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study on Smallhouse Road from Campbell Lane to Three Springs Road.

The study is considering safety, capacity, access, and bicycle and pedestrian needs to determine future short-term and longterm solutions.

A public information meeting will be held on Feb. 20. The meeting will be open-house style format and highly interactive to provide attendees information on study progress as well as to collect feedback on potential improvement concepts.

A summary of the Community Survey conducted in December 2022 and January will be included for viewing.

Other exhibits include traffic operations and safety analysis, conceptual options for both corridor and intersection improvements, and visual and hands-on activities for input.

Additional study information and updates can be viewed under Resources on the MPO’s website at www.bgareampo.org

For questions. contact the MPO at 270-842-1953.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.