Police on scene of domestic shooting in Oregon

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.
By KPTV staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police are on the scene of a shooting at a home in Hood River, Oregon.

The Hood River Police Department released a statement on social media Thursday afternoon declaring that they were responding to the scene of an “active shooter situation” in the area of Clearwater Lane and Dairy Queen across the street from a Safeway where residents were being evacuated.

In a later statement at 2:15 p.m., police clarified that they were responding to a situation at a private home in the area.

When officers arrived to the home on a 911 call a person inside the home fired several shots at officers.

Police said the shooter was contained to the home and officers are currently in a standoff as they attempt to convince them to come outside.

Several area schools were on lockdown as a result.

The school district said all students and staff were inside the buildings and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the buildings as students and teachers go about their normal activities.

They asked people to stay away from the area.

Hood River is about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles.

