Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
Seven cars are involved in a wreck in Ohio County.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter...
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
Local artist penned to take on third downtown Glasgow mural which is all for a good cause.
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
Some slick spots still possible this AM!
Some slick spots still possible this AM!

Latest News

Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Blue Bell releases new flavor that will taste similar to fruity cereal
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Missing teen’s body found after she likely froze to death, authorities say
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter