Registration for BG East Little League now open till Feb 15

For more information and where to register, visit bgeastll.com.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration for the BG East Little League is now open.

The league is for boys and girls ages 8 to 12 years old, on all levels, who want to play baseball.

“One of the questions we often get is, am I districted to play at Bowling Green’s Little League?” said the league’s president, Brandon Phillips, “We encourage you to go to our website. We have tools with information to help you understand what league you should be in, what are the important dates and what’s coming up.”

You can also sign your child up for the Shake Rust Camp, which is for kids who may have been in other sports during the baseball off-season to get a chance to brush up on their baseball skills before the season starts. It will take place on Feb 11.

“This is an opportunity for kids who’ve probably been in basketball season or playing other sports or hanging out and waiting to play baseball to come in ... and just as the title says, shake off the rust,” Phillips said.

For more information and where to register, visit bgeastll.com. You have until Feb 15 to register.

