T.J. Samson women’s conference registration now open

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 T.J. Samson Women’s Conference.

Presented in partnership with the Glasgow BPW, this year’s conference will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Cave City Convention Center.

The keynote speaker will be LaDonna Gatlin, who will share her message, “Sometimes You Just Gotta Laugh!”

Born into “showbiz,” Gatlin grew up onstage performing with her brothers, the Gatlin Brothers.

The morning session will be The Big M: Managing Menopause, presented by Casey Sacia, WHNP, who works with the T.J. Women’s Health team.

Sacia will share important information about signs that menopause may be near, how to deal with the symptoms, and much more.

The afternoon session will be Living Stronger: Strengthening Your Way to a Better Quality of Life. Emily Bybee, PT, DPT, with T.J. Rehab Services, will share ways to help the body to be stronger.

One of the highlights of the conference is celebrating the Sherri Shines Award winners. Each year, two women are chosen to receive complete makeovers.

The Sherri Shines Awards are given in memory and in celebration of Sherri Davis.

Davis was an employee at T.J. Samson, who died following a battle with cancer.

Registration will also include health screenings, lunch, style show, shopping and health information vendors, and door prizes.

Registration can be completed online at tjregionalhealth.org/womensconference or by calling Mollie Felkins at 270-651-4522.

Sherri Shines Award nominations are also available online at tjregionalhealth.org/womensconference, and they are due on Friday, Feb. 17.

For sponsorship and vendor opportunities, email bmatthews@tjsamson.org.

