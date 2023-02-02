VIDEO: Local cardiothoracic surgeon talks about keeping your heart healthy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The month of February is all about the heart.

Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate, heart-shaped valentines and even some heart-shaped diamonds for a romantic marriage proposal.

One Med Center Health, board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Karen Nelson spoke with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about how to keep your heart healthy and signs and symptoms to watch for that may indicate trouble.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.