View From The Hill: Student performances and a speech on Black Resistance highlight the opening of Black History Month activities at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The national theme of Black History Month 2023 is Black Resistance. That was highlighted at last night’s opening ceremony at Western Kentucky University.

“Black resistance is real but it can’t stop you, the only one that can stop you is you.”

Keynote speaker Reverend Shawn Sales had some powerful remarks at WKU’s kickoff celebration of Black History Month.

“Black resistance is just the passion that Black people have to just make it through whatever.”

“It’s no question that we live in hard times, you see stuff on the day-to-day news. It’s just like an opportunity for him to let us know that we matter.”

Four minority organizations came together to sponsor the evening attended by close to 150 people.

“We have spoken word, we have traditional dancing and it’s just gonna be a great opportunity to just be able to see our culture and what we represent.”

“What’s so special to me personally is just seeing the black community come together on campus and this like kicks off the month.”

Advisor and Event Chair Kiria Braden says these organizations provide crucial support to minority students. In fact, they were instrumental in keeping her from quitting school.

“Because of ISEC and BSA and Black Women of Western and any of our minority organizations, it made me realize I have a home here and I wanted to stay and once I started getting more involved I was able to find people who looked like me who thought like me, who have the same goals and I was able to find progress in my studies and in my social skills and here I am,” said Braden.

Students hope the support won’t end after February is over.

“Don’t stop at Black History Month, continue to support all the minority organizations on campus throughout the whole year so you can see what they’re made of.”

The full calendar of Black History Month events at WKU can be found at www.wku.edu/ISEC/blackhistorymonth.

