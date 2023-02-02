WKU kicks off Black History Month with opening ceremony

Along with traditional events like talks with black artists, the campus will also be hosting more unique events like "Kulture Karaoke" and "Epic Rap Battles of
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black History month started off with a bang at Western Kentucky University, as the school held an opening ceremony to kick off the month’s events.

“There’s an event literally every day,” said Black Student Alliance Vice President, Treasure Wales. “Today is the Black History Month opening ceremony. So it’s a gathering, celebrating awards, giving out food, a keynote speaker, and stuff like that.”

Along with traditional events like talks with black artists, the campus will also be hosting more unique events like “Kulture Karaoke” and “Epic Rap Battles of Black History.”

“I think those are also a good way to get different perspectives,” said Intercultural Student Engagement Center member, Jasmine Lively. “Like, discussing the serious topics, but also having fun on the same side. I think it’s a nice balance.”

Wales says she hopes students will attend the events and take the time to educate themselves.

“Even though you’re an ally, there’s always more things that you can learn,” Wales said. “So I hope they just educate this is a learning lesson for them. That’s all I really hope.”

Lively said she hopes her fellow classmates will attend, to learn how to have those uncomfortable conversations about race.

“I know it’s going to be hard. But listen to your friends of color, listen to what we have to say,” Lively said. “Just try. Like, the worst thing to do is not try and trying is better than not.”

The full list of Western’s Black History Month events include:

  • Black History Month Night at Hilltopper Basketball
  • Meet the NAACP
  • Artist Talk and Reception with Aaliyah Ellis
  • Black History Month Arts & Crafts with the BG Housing Authority
  • Epic Rap Battles of Black History with Bert and Det
  • Kulture Karaoke
  • Black Excellence Exposition
  • Black Minds Matter
  • “Till” Movie Viewing
  • “The Loyola Project” Movie Viewing
  • My Black Is…
  • What Happend to Jonesville?
  • ROOTS: The Journey of Black Businesses
  • Throwback Thursday
  • The Soapbox
  • Soul Food Luncheon
  • The “N Word” Discussion
  • Walk in your Excellence
  • The Black Experience
  • “Moonlight” Viewing and Discussion

For more information on events, visit the Intercultural Student Engagement Center’s Black History Month page.

