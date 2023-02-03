Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker will continue volleyball career at Cumberland University

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville High School senior Ana Walker inked Thursday to continue her volleyball career at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.

“I’m very excited,” Walker said at her signing. “I never thought I would get here. I thought I would play my senior year and that would be it. I’m very grateful for the opportunity. I like the Cumberland program and its close to home.”

Walker has been part of Lady Patriot volleyball since middle school.

After limited action as an eighth-grader, Walker appeared in every game as a freshman, Walker helped AC-S to a 20-12 record in 2019 with 67 kills, 29 blocks, and nine aces.

In the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, Walker recorded 91 kills, 47 blocks, 18 digs, and 17 aces over the course of the team’s 18-game schedule.

“I’m very, very proud of the process she has made,” said AC-S volleyball coach Cameron Cook. “I knew she was going to be a special high school player because of the drive she had. I knew she was going to work her tail off every time she came in the gym. I knew she was going to spend the extra time when she needed to and that she had the support behind her. Then, I saw the jump going into her junior year. She wanted more time in the gym and the weight room. Going into her senior year, she wanted to pass. She worked to the point where she could be a six-rotation player.”

Despite missing 13 games in her 2021 junior season, Walker finished with 170 kills, 25 blocks, 10 digs and 48 aces as AC-S posted a 24-15 record and captured a fifth consecutive District 15 title.

This past fall, Walker appeared in every game and recorded 379 kills, 41 blocks, 255 digs, and 62 aces.

Walker helped AC-S to a District runner-up finish and a Region 4 tournament semifinal run, which was the deepest post season advancement for the Lady Patriots in over a decade.

Walker, who started playing volleyball at the CORE in Scottsville in third-grade, closed her high school career with 707 kills, 274 digs, 142 blocks, and 136 aces after playing in 113 games.

Plus, her development also included summers of volleyball and playing with BRAVO in Warren County.

Now, Walker takes her skills and talent to a championship NAIA program 55 minutes south of Scottsville.

“Cumberland won their conference last year and they are graduating several seniors,” Walker said. “I may have the opportunity to play on the team next year.”

Walker is believed to be the first Lady Patriot volleyball player to sign with a current NAIA member and fourth overall to play at the varsity collegiate level, according to AC-S Athletics.

In the early 2000s, Lady Patriot alumnus Victoria Phillips played for Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.

Later, Lady Patriots Shelby Shelton and Chevelle Richards played at Centre College in Danville.

Cumberland University is coming off a season under third year coach Hannah Vadakin.

The Phoenix posted a 24-8 overall record and a 12-3 worksheet in Mid-South Conference play.

Cumberland won the Mid-South Conference tournament in Bowling Green to advance to the NAIA national championship tournament.

Walker is the daughter of Scott and Yamile Walker and the sister of Thorny Walker and Alex Walker.

