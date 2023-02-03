Allen County and Scottsville Police welcome two new K-9 officers

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsville Police Department will each welcome a new K-9 officer to their departments.

The two new dogs, named Sully and Nova, are currently enrolled in a 10-week training course through OnPoint K9 Academy. Both dogs are Belgian Malinois, a working breed originally bred to be herding dogs that have created a name for themselves as the preferred breed for military and law enforcement.

Both dogs are being cross-trained in protection, tracking, and narcotics detection. Nova is currently in her third week of training while Sully is currently in his second week.

“As we’re here training and you watch these dogs work, you’ll see how smart they are, and how they pick up on things so fast,” said Tim Ausbrooks, Nova’s handler.

The training sessions are meant to teach the dogs how to do their jobs while being surrounded by distractions, including excessive noise, distracting smells, and potential intruders in the room. The handlers say that these exercises ensure that the dogs work well with their handlers under pressure.

Ausbrooks said, “The bond that we have together already in the few short months that we’ve been together is unmatchable.”

“Same thing with Sully. I’ve only been around him for a couple weeks and he already feels like a member of the family,” said Jeremy Tabor, Sully’s handler.

Both handlers attribute much of the dogs’ success so far to their trainer, Jason Hanley. The handlers say that a positive relationship with the dog’s trainer is essential to building their bond as partners.

Tabor said, “The good thing about having Jason and OnPoint right in our backyard is, once we hit the road if we see something that’s a cause for concern, or something a dog’s not doing, we can just come right back.”

While both dogs are still in the early stages of their training period, their handlers and trainer say they are performing well and are expected to be permanent additions to both their departments and to their handlers’ families.

