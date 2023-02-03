Austin Anderson signs his NLI to play Division I football at Liberty University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green football senior Austin Anderson signed his Letter of Intent to play at the offensive line position for Liberty University.

Anderson was a part of seven Bowling Green student athletes who signed their name on the dotted line to continue to the collegiate level across multiple sports.

As a part of the Bowling Green football program for four years, Anderson made a huge impact on the field as he played both offensive and defensive line.

He will forever be grateful for his time as a Purple, and is ready for this next adventure in his athletic and academic career. In regards to signing to a program that is on the rise, Anderson says, ”This program has helped me a lot, and being a part of it is really special because it’s not just the four years it’s your whole life that this program will be with you.”

Growing up in the Bowling Green community, Western Kentucky University is the team of the city. The Flames join Conference USA this upcoming football season, so Anderson will now have to face the Hilltoppers as a part of the Liberty football program.

”It’s pretty cool we’re actually coming back next year to play at Western, but I mean just to see everyone coming back to those Western games, that will be fun. Conference USA is not in a great spot right now, but I mean I feel like that’s where I fit,” Anderson adds.

Anderson will take the field in Lynchburg, Va. on Sept. 2 as they face Bowling Green State University.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.