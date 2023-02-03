BG Parks and Recreation ‘Sweethearts Challenge’ to begin Feb 9

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be kicking off its annual Sweethearts Challenge during Valentine’s Day weekend.

“This is our 3rd annual Sweethearts Challenge,” Jeff Jordan with Bowling green Parks and Rec said, “We started it three years ago during the pandemic, so we wanted to be creative during this time of being out in the community, giving our community something to do, be involved.”

The challenge features different stops and challenges to do along the way in Fountain Square Park, along with a date night giveaway. Jordan adds that it is also something that can be done with your family.

“It doesn’t have to just be a special person in your life. It could be friends, family, and loved ones,” Jordan said.

Those who complete the scavenger hunt will be entered to win the date night gift with $50 at Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, $20 at Meltdown, $25 to Vette City Vintage, Date Night Cheese & Charcuterie from Pastiche Provisions Cheese Queen BG, and several other items, all listed on the Downtown BG Facebook page.

The event ends on Feb 12. To participate or signup, text SweetheartsBG to 833-494-0660.

