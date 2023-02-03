City of Bowling Green proposes increased occupational tax

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has proposed an occupational tax increase of 0.15 percent with the goal of building a stronger foundation for the future of the city.

The occupational tax makes up roughly 70 percent of the city’s revenue and currently sits at 1.85 percent. This tax fuels city initiative including public safety, city maintenance, and education.

The proposed tax increase would bring the occupational tax to 2 percent, and it would be the first time that the city has raised the tax in 15 years. In 2007, the occupational tax was lowered from 2 percent to the current 1.85 percent.

“In Kentucky, cities live and die and rely on the occupational tax, which includes your withholding tax that’s withheld from your paycheck,” said Jeff Meisel, Bowling Green City Manager.

Meisel says that with Bowling Green’s anticipated population growth, it makes sense to bolster their support of public safety and city maintenance.

“We’re not shooting for the moon, we’re just requesting or making the ask to go back to what we had 15 years ago in 2007, the two percent, to put us in a better position to provide these services for the next 5, 10, 15 or 20 years going forward,” said Meisel.

If the occupational tax is approved, Meisel says that it would not take effect for another six to eight months, and it would be an incremental increase over time.

