Davyon Barber signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Georgetown College

Davyon was joined alongside his mother and brothers to sign his Letter of Intent to play...
Davyon was joined alongside his mother and brothers to sign his Letter of Intent to play football at Georgetown College(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Purples football senior Davyon Barber signed his Letter of Intent to further his academic and athletic career to play defensive lineman at Georgetown College, Wednesday morning.

Barber was a part of seven Bowling Green student athletes who signed their name on the dotted line to continue to the collegiate level across multiple sports.

During his time as a Purple, Barber helped lead the team to a 5A state title in 2020, and state runner-ups in 2022.

Something Barber has cherished the most about being a part of the Bowling Green High School football program is the family aspect, which ultimately led to his decision of becoming a Tiger.

”Just the community of it. It’s family-based. They’re all nice. They showed love from the beginning, so it just felt like home,” Barber says.

Barber will take the field in orange and black beginning Fall 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
Seven cars are involved in a wreck in Ohio County.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene
Local artist penned to take on third downtown Glasgow mural which is all for a good cause.
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
The LCSO is offering a $500 reward on information leading to the arrest in catalytic converter...
Serious accident near West Valley Drive causes road closure
Some slick spots still possible this AM!
Some slick spots still possible this AM!

Latest News

Bowling Green Volleyball senior Lily-Kate Carver signed her Letter of Intent to further her...
Lily-Kate Carver signs her Letter of Intent to play Beach Volleyball at Morehead State
For more information and where to register, visit bgeastll.com.
Registration for BG East Little League now open till Feb 15
Lofton Howard signs letter of intent to play football at WKU
National Signing Day: Greenwood football’s Lofton Howards signs letter of intent with Western Kentucky
Greenwood football's Lofton Howard signs his letter of intent to play for Western Kentucky
Greenwood football's Lofton Howard signs his letter of intent to play for Western Kentucky