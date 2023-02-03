Davyon Barber signs his Letter of Intent to play football at Georgetown College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Purples football senior Davyon Barber signed his Letter of Intent to further his academic and athletic career to play defensive lineman at Georgetown College, Wednesday morning.

Barber was a part of seven Bowling Green student athletes who signed their name on the dotted line to continue to the collegiate level across multiple sports.

During his time as a Purple, Barber helped lead the team to a 5A state title in 2020, and state runner-ups in 2022.

Something Barber has cherished the most about being a part of the Bowling Green High School football program is the family aspect, which ultimately led to his decision of becoming a Tiger.

”Just the community of it. It’s family-based. They’re all nice. They showed love from the beginning, so it just felt like home,” Barber says.

Barber will take the field in orange and black beginning Fall 2023.

