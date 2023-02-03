Drive-thru coffee brand, 7 Brew, donates $2,000 to Stuff the Bus Foundation

They are also preparing for their opening on March 27
Over 20 school districts from eight counties in Northeast Arkansas will participate in this year's drive.
Over 20 school districts from eight counties in Northeast Arkansas will participate in this year’s drive.(Source: United Way of Northeast Arkansas)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept, dropped their building on-site and donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation.

“With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere, and we are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green said in a press release. “Being involved in the communities we’re a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”

The construction crew dropped the future 7 Brew coffee stand into place this afternoon preparing for a March 27 opening.

“7 Brew’s donation to Stuff the Bus assists us in our mission to provide a level playing field for all children in Southern Kentucky,” said Kyle Wolz, Stuff the Bus President in a release. “The donations we receive go directly towards providing school supplies, feeding children, contributing to college funds and so much more. We are thankful for their partnership and look forward to using these funds in the community.”

As they prepare to open next month, the 7 Brew Stand will add 50 jobs to the Bowling Green area.

7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. The menu ranges from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to Seven Energy, smoothies, shakes, and teas. Each drink they serve is fully customizable.

Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at 7brewteam.7brewcareers.com.

