KayLeigh Pugh signs her Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the Cumberlands

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KayLeigh Pugh signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands.

Pugh is the sixth Lady Hornet to play volleyball at the collegiate level and third player in the last three years.

She appeared in 76 sets across all 30 of the Hornets games this year and finished with 41 kills, 58 digs and 36 service aces.

Pugh will be joining a Patriots team that went 22-9 with a 9-5 record in conference play and an 11-1 home record. You can catch KayLeigh in the Patriots uniform on the court next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.