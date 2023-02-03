KayLeigh Pugh signs her Letter of Intent to play volleyball at the Cumberlands

KayLeigh Pugh signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of the...
KayLeigh Pugh signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands.(Torrie Osbon)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - KayLeigh Pugh signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at the University of the Cumberlands.

Pugh is the sixth Lady Hornet to play volleyball at the collegiate level and third player in the last three years.

She appeared in 76 sets across all 30 of the Hornets games this year and finished with 41 kills, 58 digs and 36 service aces.

Pugh will be joining a Patriots team that went 22-9 with a 9-5 record in conference play and an 11-1 home record. You can catch KayLeigh in the Patriots uniform on the court next fall.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County
Police respond.
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
Dratavyn Barber signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic and academic career to...
Warren East football senior Dratavyn Barber signs Letter of Intent to the University of the Cumberlands

Latest News

Anderson will further his athletic and academic career as a part of the Flames football program
Austin Anderson signs his NLI to play Division I football at Liberty University
The Kentucky Derby Museum store has a new look ahead of Derby 149.
Kentucky Derby Museum Store reopens after renovations
For the first time in over a decade, an Allen County-Scottsville Lady Patriot volleyball player...
Allen County-Scottsville’s Ana Walker will continue volleyball career at Cumberland University
WKU snaps losing streak after beating UTSA 81-74
Dontaie Allen steps up as WKU snaps five game losing streak