KSP investigating shooting death in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting death in the Short Creek community in Grayson County.

Preliminary investigations indicate a dispute happened between neighbors in the 100 block of Keith’s Crossing over a dog on Thursday around 10:40 a.m.

Police said that Michael Baker, 42, of Falls of Rough shot an adult male victim who was later pronounced dead by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office.

The victim’s body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy set for Friday.

The victim’s name is being withheld at this time until notification of next of kin.

The case will later be turned over to the Grayson County Grand Jury.

The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Det. James Gaither.

The KSP has not returned requests for further comment on the case at this time.

