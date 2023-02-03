Logan County High School Threat

RUSSELLVILLE Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a potential threat toward another student.

Deputies say they received notification from Logan County High School administrators that a student had made the threat Thursday.

The school says safety protocols were activated immediately, notifying parents and students who attend LCHS of a potential threat. Officials say the School Resource Officer and Sheriff’s Office were notified to investigate the threat and conduct an assessment of the situation.

The student and parents have been advised the student will not be allowed back on school grounds until the investigation is completed.

Sheriff’s Deputies want everyone to know the students and staff of LCHS is their highest priority, and they will increase their presence to ensure everyone’s safety and peace of mind.

