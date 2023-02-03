United Way of Southern Kentucky honors organizations for volunteer work

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way of Southern Kentucky packed the Knicely Conference Center, as southern Kentuckians gathered for the 2023 LIVE UNITED Awards and Recognition event.

“This is our big annual celebration of everything great that has happened for United Way this past year,” said United Way of Southern Kentucky President and CEO, Debbie Hills. “We honor those who have excelled in giving, advocating and volunteering, which are the three pillars of success in our work.”

The event works to recognize various groups and organizations for their volunteer and community outreach efforts in 2022

“We are a volunteer driven organization,” Hills said. “They are foundational to our success.”

Awards were given for greatest giving increases, excelling in aiding others, having the most employees volunteer with United Way and more.

“We have 73 employees, and we all want to contribute to this community. We understand how important the United Way is here in this community and what they actually do,” said Warren County Water District General Manager Jacob Cuarta. “So having everybody on board and wanting to donate their time, their money, their expertise and all these different types of events is really important to make sure that we’re contributing back to the community.”

The award of the night though was the “Live United Award,” going to the company that “exemplifies United Way’s core Give, Advocate and Volunteer goals.”

The award was won by the Warren County Water District.

“I came on board about 10 months ago. So coming from the public sector in Florida, and now coming into another utility here back in my hometown of Bowling Green, Kentucky. It’s just so fulfilling,” Cuarta said. “The people that I work with, I just feel so blessed and fortunate to be around them every day. It inspires me to work hard, and to contribute as they do.”

The full list of awards and winners is as follows:

Volunteer Investment Awards: Top Organizations with the largest % of employees volunteering in multiple United Way functions

American Bank & Trust

English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Logan Aluminum

Warren County Water District

Give Awards: Greatest Giving Increases (employee and corporate giving combined)

Increase of $5,000 - $9,999

3A Composites USA

Trace Die Cast

Increase of $10,000 - $14,999

The City of Bowling Green

The Murphy Construction Group

Warren RECC

Increase of $15,000 - $19,999

Warren County Water District

Increase of $20,000+

Logan Aluminum

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Leadership Investment Awards: Most leadership dollars (gifts of $1,000 or more) from organizations employing:

Less than 100 employees

FORVIS

100 – 250 employees

The Murphy Construction Group

More than 250 employees

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Top 10 Campaigns: Top 10 campaigns for overall corporate and employee giving in 2022:

10. Georgia Pacific

9. Warren County Water District

8. Warren RECC

7. Houchens Insurance Group

6. U.S. Bank – Area Wide

5. Trace Die Cast

4. General Motors & UAW Local 2164

3. The Murphy Construction Group

2. Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

1. Logan Aluminum

Community Impact Partnership Awards: presented to organizations who have excelled in aiding others and have partnered with United Way to make a difference in the past year.

The Housing Authority of Bowling Green for Tornado Case Management

Refuge Bowling Green for Tornado Case Management

Houchens Industries for the Bridge the Gap Program

The Family Enrichment Center for Kindergarten Readiness

Warren County Public Schools for College and Career Readiness

The Shooting Star Award: presented to individuals who had exemplified courage and tenacity in overcoming obstacles.

Masoud and Atifa Kabuli (Submitting Agency: Refuge Bowling Green)

The Live United Award

Warren County Water District

For more information on United Way’s volunteer projects, visit their website.

