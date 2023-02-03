Warren East football senior Dratavyn Barber signs Letter of Intent to the University of the Cumberlands

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dratavyn Barber signed his Letter of Intent to continue his athletic and academic career to play football at the University of the Cumberlands, Wednesday afternoon.

As a part of the Warren East football program for four years, Barber was known for carrying the Raiders flag with pride every game as he and his teammates took the field as well as his contributions on the the offensive line at center this past season.

Barber is ready to take the next step in his journey by becoming a Patriot. He says, ”I grew up playing with everybody here at Warren East and I want to keep building the bonds. Last night me and a couple of guys that have already signed and committed, we have a group chat already building our bond up and hoping to take it over.”

Barber will suit up in his Patriots uniform in Fall 2023.

