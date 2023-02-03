Weekend Warming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Abundant sunshine FINALLY returned Friday, but it was FRIGID! Things will be warming up considerably this weekend, though.

Breezy and mild Saturday and Sunday

A nice warmup gets underway Saturday and continues through early next week! Readings Saturday bounce back all the way to near 50 before we jump to near 60 Sunday. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm through late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Much warmer. High 50. Low 35. Winds SW at 12 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 59. Low 34. Winds SW at 18 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 62. Low 49. Low SE at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 34

Today’s Low: 24

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 73 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+0.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

