White House launches new student loan webpage for borrowers misled by for-profit schools

The Biden administration made it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply...
The Biden administration made it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply for student loan forgiveness.(STUDENTAID.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration launched a new webpage this week, with clearer instructions for people applying for a specific type of student loan forgiveness.

It’s called borrower defense to repayment, and it’s for students who took out loans for a school that misled or lied to them.

For example, the college may have inflated its job placement numbers.

Many of these students went to for-profit colleges like Corinthian Colleges, ITT Technical Institute, and Marinello Schools of Beauty.

Until now, the process to loan forgiveness wasn’t clearly established. But the new website has comprehensive information about how to apply.

Since Biden took office, more than 1 million borrowers have had $14.5 billion canceled under the program.

Biden’s separate plan, to cancel up to $20,000 dollars in student debt, is held up in the courts.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Franklin man killed in Jan. 31 wreck
Kentucky Lottery headquarters on W. Main Street.
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
Local artist penned to take on third downtown Glasgow mural which is all for a good cause.
Glasgow native, artist penned to create downtown mural benefiting nonprofits
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies: WSMV4 obtains transcripts of La Vergne police sex scandal interviews
Lofton Howard signs letter of intent to play football at WKU
National Signing Day: Greenwood football’s Lofton Howards signs letter of intent with Western Kentucky

Latest News

Franco-Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne seen after being awarded Officer of the Legion of...
Lauded fashion designer Paco Rabanne dies at age 88
FILE - The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
China says balloon seen over US airspace is ‘civilian airship’ that blew off course
Parents say they are rattled about the situation, which prompted a lockdown.
Suspect runs into Texas high school after shootout