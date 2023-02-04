“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - 7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, dropped their building on-site at 2962 Scottsville Rd. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2023. They also donated $2,000 to the Stuff the Bus Foundation. The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.

“With each new 7 Brew location, our goal is to make people’s days through great drinks and a great atmosphere. We are thrilled to bring this energy to Bowling Green,” said Ralph Cole, owner of 7 Brew Bowling Green. “Being involved in the communities we are a part of is something that’s important to our brand, and we are proud to support the impact that Stuff the Bus is making in Southern Kentucky.”

The construction crew dropped the future 7 Brew coffee stand into place this afternoon preparing for a March 27 opening.

Members of the Stuff the Bus Foundation attended the building drop to receive the donation from 7 Brew.

“7 Brew’s donation to Stuff the Bus assists us in our mission to provide a level playing field for all children in Southern Kentucky,” said Kyle Wolz, president of the Stuff the Bus Foundation. “The donations we receive go directly towards providing school supplies, feeding children, contributing to college funds and so much more. We are thankful for their partnership and look forward to using these funds in the community.”

7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations. The menu ranges from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to Seven Energy, smoothies, shakes and teas. Each drink they serve is fully customizable, so there is something for everyone at 7 Brew.

The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Bowling Green area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at 7brewteam.7brewcareers.com.

