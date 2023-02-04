Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues

Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department took advantage of Friday’s freezing temperatures and sunny skies to prepare for future cold-weather rescues.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they say the crews from Engine one, Rescue one, and Ladder one went to Bluegrass Commons Lake and used the remaining ice to practice rescues in ice and cold water.

Fire officials say they have these practices so they’re ready for anything, but they do recommend people stay off the ice when it forms outside.

