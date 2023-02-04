Courtside 2-3-23: The Sequels

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are in the countdown to the end of the regular season of the 2022-23 High School Basketball season. Tonight we had a bunch of district rematches that may have been better than the first encounters.

Girls Scores

Courtside 2-3-23: Lady Purples vs Lady Dragons

Final

Bowling Green 65

Warren Central 20

Franklin-Simpson Lady Wildcats def. Russellville Lady Panthers | 49-39

Final

Franklin-Simpson 49

Russellville 39

Courtside 2-3-22: Lady Spartans vs Lady Gators

Final

South Warren 53

Greenwood 38

Boy’s scores

Courtside 2-3-23: Purples vs Dragons

Final (OT)

Bowling Green 67

Warren Central 75

Franklin-Simpson Wildcats vs. Russellville Panthers | 50-39

Final

Franklin-Simpson 50

Russellville 38

Courtside 2-3-23: Spartans vs Gators

Final

South Warren 60

Greenwood 57

