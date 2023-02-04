Courtside 2-3-23: The Sequels
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are in the countdown to the end of the regular season of the 2022-23 High School Basketball season. Tonight we had a bunch of district rematches that may have been better than the first encounters.
Girls Scores
Final
Bowling Green 65
Warren Central 20
Final
Franklin-Simpson 49
Russellville 39
Final
South Warren 53
Greenwood 38
Boy’s scores
Final (OT)
Bowling Green 67
Warren Central 75
Final
Franklin-Simpson 50
Russellville 38
Final
South Warren 60
Greenwood 57
