Bowling competition raises money for Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky teaches entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career and work readiness to students ranging from Kindergarten to 12th grade.(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You can not spell Bowling Green without bowling!

This morning at Southern Lanes, community members gathered to raise money for the non-profit organization, Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky.

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky teaches entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and career and work readiness to students ranging from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Emily Harlan, the Brand Experience Coordinator for Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky, said this is something that helps better prepare students for their next steps after they graduate.

“We teach them about how to be in charge of your financial future and set them up to end the cycle of poverty,” said Harlan. “Junior Achievement fills in the gap financially for all of these students, and we really teach them how to take charge of their futures.”

28 teams laced up their bowling shoes to raise money for Junior Achievement’s programming for financial education.

Harlan said with such a large turnout this year, she expects this event to only grow in the future.

“This is a better turnout than last year. We are thrilled and we just expect for this event to grow. The whole venue was filled,” said Harlan. “It was loud and it was exciting! It could not have gone better, we are very happy with it.”

Harlan said that the younger students get involved with Junior Achievement, the better prepared they will be for their future.

“If you start learning about how to be responsible with your finances, and how to look forward to a successful career young, no one can stop you,” said Harlan.

To learn more about how you can get involved with Junior Achievement, you can visit their website.

