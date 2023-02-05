Breezy and warmer for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Overall a quiet and much MILDER night in comparison to what we’ve seen the last few days!

We jump to near 60 Sunday, with breezy and partly cloudy conditions expected to continue. We’ll have some passing clouds from time to time both weekend days, but it will be dry. Our next chances for rain show up Tuesday into Thursday, with stray showers remaining for Friday. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm in the upper 50s and lower 60s through late next week.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warmer. High 59. Low 34. Winds SW at 18 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 62. Low 49. Low SE at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny, then isolated showers possible. High 64. Low 44. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 50

Today’s Low: 19

Normal High: 48

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 73 (2020)

Record Low: -18 (1951)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.40″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+0.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:13 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

