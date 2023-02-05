Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Comedy came to Bowling Green in special fashion Saturday night.

Comedian Joe Gatto, best known for his role in the hit television series, “Impractical Jokers,” performed at the SKyPAC on the latest leg of his comedy tour.

The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime. Attendees filled up on snacks and drinks, but were still hungry for laughter.

The show was a great way for fans of Gatto’s many shows to see his comedic style firsthand, bringing everyone in attendance together for a lighthearted, relaxed atmosphere full of jokes and skits.

“My family and I are here tonight to watch him. We have always watched him on Impractical Jokers for the last five to six years, and it has been something we have really bonded over. We are really excited,” said Travis Hensley, a longtime fan of Gatto and Impractical Jokers.

Joe Gatto’s tour continues through May across the country, visiting bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana.

For the latest events that the SKyPAC is hosting, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.