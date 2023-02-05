Isenbarger’s school record leads the way for WKU at Bellarmine Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second-consecutive meet, Katie Isenbarger claimed victory in the women’s high jump and set a school record in the process while leading the way for WKU Friday at the Bellarmine Classic.

Isenbarger cleared 1.84m in the high jump to win the event for the second-straight meet. That mark set a new school record for women’s indoor high jump at WKU and was a personal record for Isenbarger.

“Katie had a great day,” said WKU Head Coach Brent Chumbley. “Not only was her jump a PR and school record but is tied for ninth in the NCAA right now. Grace (Turner) also had some really good jumps at a PR but had a season best. The men were solid across the board. There were a lot of season bests for both sides. Ajla (Basic) also threw a great series tonight. The team is ready for a weekend off and then the Conference USA Championships.

Demetrius Rolle joined Isenbarger as a winner on the day with a time of 6.78 in the men’s 60M. He then followed up that performance by recording a top-10 finish in the 200M at eighth place. Julain Klenner provided a runner-up performance in the 400M with a time of 48.02, and Gabriel Dozier also had a big performance in the 200M alongside Rolle when he finished third by putting together a time of 22.11.

After Isenbarger’s school record, Ajla Basic saw the highest finish for the Hilltoppers on the women’s side when her distance of 18.62m in the weight throw earned her second place in the event. Grace Turner finished sixth in the women’s pole vault by clearing 3.65m, and Allison Arnett joined Isenbarger in the top-10 of the high jump with a mark of 1.55m.

The men’s throwers also provided a handful of solid performances for WKU with Kaison Barton finishing fifth in the shot put and then seventh in the weight throw. Brett Brannon’s weight throw mark of 17.32 also earned him a top-10 finish at seventh place.

The Hilltoppers will now take a weekend off before ramping up for the C-USA Indoor Championships on Feb. 18-19 in Birmingham, Ala.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.