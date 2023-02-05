Lady Toppers overcome 19-point deficit to defeat UTEP 77-75

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (13-9, 10-3 C-USA) came back from a 19-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win, 77-75, at UTEP (14-7, 7-5 C-USA). The Lady Toppers held the Miners without a field goal in the fourth quarter, outscoring UTEP 27-6 in the frame.

WKU and UTEP came into the game as the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the Conference USA, respectively. With the win, the Lady Toppers are now three wins ahead of UTEP in the standings.

“Those are the most fun games, obviously it’s more fun to come out on top,” said head coach Greg Collins. “Those are the ones that makes memories and the ones you want to be in – playing against a great team in a close ballgame down the stretch. I told the girls in the huddle after the game that I couldn’t be more proud. Not of the winning. Winning is important, but I was most proud of the fight and not giving up. A lot of teams would pack it up if they were down 19 on the road, but this team never quit.”

Hope Sivori led WKU in scoring for the fourth time in the last five games with 16 points. Mya Meredith hit the go-ahead three with less than 30 seconds left and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Alexis Mead put up 13 points, connecting on 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range.

The Miners led for 27:33 of the game, including 19:27 of the second half.

Foster scored the first points of the game after WKU came up with a steal on UTEP’s first possession. The Lady Toppers took a 23-19 lead after the first 10 minutes. WKU went cold in the second quarter, scoring just 10 points in the period compared to UTEP’s 23. WKU went into halftime down 42-33. UTEP expanded on that lead in the third quarter outscoring WKU 27-17.

WKU entered the fourth quarter down 19. Teresa Faustino started off the fourth quarter with a three and then followed with a layup after a steal. That kicked off a 16-0 run that brought WKU within three. The run included back-to-back threes from Mead and Foster.

UTEP made a pair of free throws to stop the run, but Sivori made a jumper to get back within three. With 2:33 left, UTEP made 1-of-2 free throws and Aaliyah Pitts followed with a three to make it a one-point game. Neither team scored for the next minute. With 33 seconds left, Foster connected on a layup to give WKU their first lead since the second quarter, 73-72. The Miners made two free throws with 24 seconds left to go back ahead by one. Meredith made her go-ahead three with 15 seconds left to put WKU in front for good.

WKU will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 9 at first-place Middle Tennessee. With the weekend’s results, the Lady Toppers are just one game back from the Blue Raiders in the C-USA standings.

