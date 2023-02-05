PHOTOS: BGFD spends week training in house set for demolition

By Kalup Phillips
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve seen fire crews out in Bowling Green, chances are you caught a glimpse of them training.

Crews were training along Nashville Road at a house set to be torn down by The Koin Group.

“You never know what to expect in homes, especially ones that have been loved a lot over the years,” the fire department said in a Facebook post.

One room the crews worked in looked pretty normal, but looks were deceiving. They were expecting a normal interior wall, but soon found cinderblock.

“These are the training moments that become very useful in a real-world situation.”

Crews focused on skylights, handling structural collapse, and removing concrete on top of a victim.

