Burglary suspect found hours after fleeing scene in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One man is arrested after fleeing the scene of a burglary in Warren County.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Hunterwood Way at 1:52 a.m. on Monday Feb. 6.

Deputies reportedly arrived moments afterwards and learned the suspect had fled the scene.

A few hours later, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they received calls regarding the sighting of the suspect.

Officials say deputies were able to identify the suspect through supporting video surveillance.

Finley Shackleford was taken into custody at the Warren County Regional Jail and charged with Robbery (1st Degree) and Burglary (1st Degree).

