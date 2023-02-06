Chandler Memory Care celebrating second Be Our Valentine event with residents

Valentine's Day 2023
Valentine's Day 2023(WANF)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chandler Memory Care on Campbell Lane is celebrating Valentine’s Day with their residents and is inviting the public to as well.

The second annual Be Our Valentine celebration has already started and anyone wanting to send a valentines to any, or all of the residents, are invited to do so.

Valentines can be mailed or dropped off at 1310 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green.

For more information, visit here.

