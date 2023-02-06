Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Butler County Fiscal Court

(KYTC)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Butler County Fiscal Court will receive $10,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Jetson Cutoff Road (CR 1116).

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Butler County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Repairs on Jetson Cutoff Road are being done just south of KY 411.

Butler County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime....
Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green
The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
BGFD spends week training
PHOTOS: BGFD spends week training in house set for demolition
78 Legends is available in Kroger locations around Lexington.
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

Latest News

Memorial held for Grayson County stab victim
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Essential Music showcases two students in "Classical Sunday's"
Essential Music presents "Classical Sunday's"
Hughes and Coleman presents Mary Osbourne as Hometown Hero of the Month
Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Mary Osbourne
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing