Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Butler County Fiscal Court

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Butler County Fiscal Court will receive $10,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Jetson Cutoff Road (CR 1116).

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Butler County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Repairs on Jetson Cutoff Road are being done just south of KY 411.

Butler County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.