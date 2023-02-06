Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to Logan County Fiscal Court for drainage repair

By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Logan County Fiscal Court will receive $12,120 in County Road Aid emergency funds for drainage structure repairs on Iron Mountain Road (CR 1366).

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Logan County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Repairs on Iron Mountain Road are being done at the drainage structure about two miles north KY 106.

Logan County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

