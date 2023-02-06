Essential Music holds inaugural “Classical Sundays” event for student musicians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Classical music enthusiasts were in for quite the treat on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, with Essential Music Org’s inaugural event, “Classical Sundays.”

The inauguration of many events showcased students taught by Essential Music Org, featuring pieces composed by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, and even their instructors. Some students even had the chance to showcase works for the first time to a live audience.

The students practiced meticulously over the prior weeks, leading up to a special performance where they were able to perform some of their favorite pieces.

“What excites me the most is being able to share this music with people,” said Samuel Lock, one of the two student performers. “I think there is sometimes a bad stereotype with classical music, that it is not fun, or it is not exciting. That is what I am trying to change.”

Essential Music Org will continue to host “Classical Sundays” on various dates through June. For more information on their concert schedule, you can visit their website.

