Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month: Mary Osbourne

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February’s Hometown Hero of the Month is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Many working families are one missed paycheck away from crisis. With inflation driving up the cost of living, homelessness, and food insecurity are issues that those families are facing.

Mary Osborne has made it her mission to help families that are hungry or have become homeless in Warren County and surrounding areas.

Those that work closely with her commend her ability to accomplish the task of making sure others are taken care of.

“What she does is always something for other folks,” said Jim Manley, Finance Officer at American Legion Post 23, “She takes charge and you know when Mary’s doing it, it gets done right.”

“She’s a do-er, if you need something done, she’s going to do it,” said Janet Yaeger, Board Member for Room In the Inn.

Mary has spent countless hours of outreach and providing assistance to those in need. She is the Chair of Good Deeds of Kentucky, a non-profit started eight years ago by her daughter Emorie when she was in kindergarten.

Along with her position with Good Deeds of Kentucky, Osborne also serves on the board for Room in the Inn and has a partnership with the VFW and American Legion.

She attributes her dedication to helping those in need to her heart and her family.

“I have a serving heart and I have a soft spot for the homeless and the hungry. I just feel like everyone deserves a second and third chance and sometimes you can be that second or third chance,” Osborne said.

Good Deeds of Kentucky also has a chapter at WKU.

“The Phi Delta Theta fraternity reached out to us two years ago and wanted to help us,” said Osborne, “It was such a great collaboration between us and them that they wanted to do more.”

Mary welcomes anyone that would like to volunteer to help those she calls her ‘hungry friends.’

“Most people are a paycheck away from not having groceries for their family or not being able to pay a utility bill,” said Osborne, “One bad situation could put them in the exact same position.”

For opening her hand and reaching out to help those in need, we recognize Mary Osbourne as the Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero of the Month for February 2023.

