Human remains found in barrel, encased in concrete, authorities say

A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said. (Source: WRAL/LCSO/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (Gray News) – A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge after Lee County investigators said they found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property.

The remains were identified as Michael Bradley Cox, a man missing since December, Lee County Sheriff’s Department said. Jackie Lamar Bright, 42, has been charged with Cox’s killing.

Police said they located the 55-gallon barrel in a heavily wooded area near the residence on Jan. 26. The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office said the body had been dismembered.

The investigation at Bright’s residence continued around 10 a.m. Sunday, when deputies on an ATV shut down the road next to the home on Farrell Road.

Then for hours, deputies were in and out of the home looking in all the outbuildings, opening many parked cars on the property and rifling through items.

According to the sheriff’s department, Bright had been released from prison in May of last year and was on parole when the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him on Jan. 6 for unrelated charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance violations.

Narcotic agents searched the home on Jan. 6, and said they located marijuana, suboxone, cocaine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

During the execution of that warrant, detectives said they located a stolen side-by-side ATV inside a covered outbuilding on the property.

Bright bonded out of jail and was arrested again on Jan. 11 by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for parole violation and additional controlled substance violations, authorities said.

He’s currently in jail. Authorities said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WRAL via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime....
Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green
The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
BGFD spends week training
PHOTOS: BGFD spends week training in house set for demolition
78 Legends is available in Kroger locations around Lexington.
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

Latest News

Small earthquakes are not unusual in upstate New York but are rarely felt as strongly.
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
Pharmaceutical items are kept locked in a glass cabinet at a Gristedes supermarket Jan. 31 in...
Retailers try to curb theft while not angering shoppers
Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
A man with a long criminal history faces a murder charge, authorities said.
Barrel found with human remains