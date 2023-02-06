Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sign their NLI’s to Bethel University

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer signed their National Letters of Intent to play football in college at Bethel university, this past Thursday.

“It’s very exciting...it was a tough journey to get here so now that we’re signing its very like, stress relief,” Martin said.

“I can’t wait to get down there...we went down there for the visit...we loved it,” Geer said.

Isaiah and Devin said it made the decision easier when they found out they both received offers from the same school

“He got the offer first when I got the offer, conversations were brought up, ‘should we go, should we go?’,” Martin said. “And then it looked like it was our best option. We went down there, loved the campus so we committed.

Martin and Geer said what they’ll miss the most about being a purple is the family atmosphere

“[I’ll miss] the community coming out, Friday nights, the lights, everything. Coaches, I’ll miss everything and all the fans,” Martin said.

“Once a purple, always a purple,” Geer said.

You can catch Martin and Geer down in Tennessee still repping the Purple and white as they take the field in the fall for Bethel University.

