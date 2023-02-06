La Vergne police chief fired amid sex scandal

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named interim chief of police.
By Daniel Smithson and Brendan Tierney
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - La Vergne Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis has been fired following a sex scandal within his department, a city spokeswoman confirmed to WSMV4.

Davis was terminated effective Monday. Prior to his termination, Davis was put on paid administrative leave after city officials were notified of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint.

A La Vergne news release says during the course of the city’s investigation into sexual misconduct within the La Vergne Police Department, city officials hired an outside third-party investigator to look into exactly what Davis knew about the sex scandal and when.

Burrel "Chip" Davis
Burrel "Chip" Davis(CITY OF LA VERGNE)

The city’s investigation into the sex scandal found officers within the department’s evening shift were having sex with each other while on duty and on city property. The investigative report also highlighted a hot tub party and the exchange of explicit naked photos between officers.

Davis was aware of at least some of these actions, according to the outside investigator.

“The third-party investigator concluded Davis was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved,” the release says. “The conclusion also states that Davis impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct, ‘contrary to City policy and permitted – if not encouraged – conduct potentially contrary to state and federal law.’”

Davis is now the sixth law enforcement officer fired in the sex scandal. Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo‐Perez, Sgt. Henry Ty McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and Detective Seneca Shields were fired in early January. Three other officers were suspended and are now back on duty.

Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and...
Officer Maegan Hall, Officer Juan Lugo-Perez, Sgt. Henry (Ty) McGowan, Sgt. Lewis Powell and Detective Seneca Shields were fired by the La Vergne Police Department as part of an ongoing investigation.(La Vergne Police Department)

“There aren’t words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders. Officers are held to a higher standard, even more so is their chief,” Mayor Jason Cole said. “We take the health, safety, and well-being of every employee at La Vergne extremely seriously and a culture similar to the one uncovered in these investigations is not acceptable. We will continue to do what needs to be done in order to do what’s right for our officers, our city employees, and our community.”

In the meantime, Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been named interim chief of police. The city will conduct a nationwide search for a new police chief, according to the release.

Audio recordings obtained by WSMV4 of the city’s investigation into sexual misconduct within the department show Davis was heavily involved in questioning officers involved and fired in the sex scandal.

WSMV4 has reported extensively on the scandal since news of it first broke. Here’s what we’ve found:

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 5 La Vergne officers fired amid sex investigation

‘Unacceptable’: La Vergne police chief, mayor address sex investigation

Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal reprimanded before

La Vergne working to retrain city employees after police sex scandal

No charges filed against Tenn. officers involved in sex scandal

City wants state to decertify Tenn. officers fired in sex scandal

A ‘Girls Gone Wild’ party, Strip Uno and Lies

La Vergne police sex scandal tapes obtained by WSMV4

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released when it is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime....
Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green

Latest News

Allen County adds wet/dry to their Primary Election
Wet/Dry decision added to Allen County's Primary Election
Governor Beshear initiates 'Shop and Share' event
'Shop and Share' event this weekend at all participating stores through Kentucky
Seeking next of kin to Jason Kincaid
Seeking next of kin to Jason Kincaid
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election
Representatives Brett Guthrie and James Comer discuss concerns before President Biden's address
Kentucky Congressman discuss concerns ahead of President Biden's address