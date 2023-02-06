Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On January 30, 2023, Grayson County deputies responded to a report that a man had been stabbed by his stepson, during an altercation.

Deputies found Timothy Joshua “Josh” Higdon with stab wounds to his chest, which he would later succumb to at UofL Hospital.

Higdon’s loved ones gathered in Leitchfield on Sunday, Feb 5, to remember and celebrate his life.

Higdon’s family and friends said they held out hope when they heard he was sent to the hospital, but were in disbelief when they found out he had passed.

“To have someone as good and as great as Josh was taken from us was just hard to deal with,” said William Williford, a long-time friend of Higdon. “Josh is the first person I, and a lot of our inner circles, have lost.”

At the memorial, they reminisced about Higdon’s life and some of their favorite memories.

“We were always trying to figure out something new to do,” said Paul Vowell, a cousin of Higdon. “In the basement playing hide and seek in the dark, video games, pallets on the living room floors trying to stay up all night.”

Everyone in attendance described Higdon as a kind man, who appreciated everyone in his life.

“He loved his family. He loved his son with everything he had,” said Vowell. “That was his world. His world revolved around his son and everybody could tell. Everybody could see.”

“No matter how much time went by, and no matter how long it had been since we talked, he was always the guy that would pick up the phone and call you. He would text you. He would be the one to make sure that we did not lose contact,” said Williford.

When it comes to handling the loss of a loved one, Vowell said to cherish your time with others.

“Just call them up. ‘Hey, how you doing? How’s it going? I’ve been thinking about you a lot’,” said Vowell. “Just try to keep the good memories up with all of it.”

Higdon’s stepson is currently being held at Warren Juvenile Detention center.

Along with murder, the teen is also being charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

