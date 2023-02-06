Nine AC-S swimmers advance to State after records set at Region

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Allen County-Scottsville Swim Team will send nine swimmers to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association state championships in Lexington later this month.

Lady Patriot swimmer Sarah Davis will represent AC-S in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Her qualification marks the third consecutive year she will swim in the state championships.

In addition, Sarah Davis, Allison Davis, Emma Brown, and Jayden Harmon will compete in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The state championship meets will also include two relay teams and five swimmers.

The 200-yard free relay team of Alex Stamps, Houston Porter, Kash Taylor, and Aaron Shain qualified, as did the 400y freestyle team of Porter, Taylor, Shain and Ryan Wolfe.

The opportunity to join 42 swimmers in their events to complete for a state title came after record-breaking performances last weekend in the Region 2 meet at the Owensboro Heath Park.

The girls 400-yard free relay team set a school record on Friday during the preliminaries with a time of 4:14.40.

This new time replaced the old record time of 4:20.15 set in February 2015.

The same team also established a new record in the 200-yard free (2:05.65) replacing the previous record from February of 2019 (2:09.46.)

For the Patriot boys, both state qualifying teams set new records.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team set a new school record of 1:37.80 replacing the old record set in April 2021 of 1:37.88.

The boy’s 400-yard free team new record was 3:35.25.

The new mark replaced the old record of 3:41.82, a record dating back to February 2006.

Last weekend’s regional championships involved two days of competition.

All AC-S swimmers participated on Friday. The top 16 swimmers or relay teams advanced to the finals on Saturday.

Saturday’s results for the Lady Patriots included a fifth place effort in the 200-yard medley relay by the team of Emma Brown, Sarah Davis, Allison Davis, and Harmon.

Their time was 2:07.10. In the 100y fly, Brown placed 11th with a time of 1:18.80.

In girls 100-yard free, Sarah Davis was 8th in 59.77 with Jayden Harmon in ninth (1:02.51).

In the girls 100-yard back, Emma Brown was 12th in the time of 1:11.95.

In the finals of 100-yard breaststroke, Sarah Davis was third in the time of 1:12.08 while Allison Davis was seventh (1:15.51).

Harmon was 12th at 1:22.94 while Sarah Shain was 15th at 1:26.44.

Additional results, the 400-yard free relay, the team of Brown, Allison Davis, Harmon, and Sarah Davis was fourth (4:14.40).

For the Patriots, the boys 400-yard free team of Kash Taylor, Ryan Wolfe, Houston Porter, and Aaron Shain was second in 3:35,25 a nine second drop from their preliminary time.

The boy’s 200-yard free relay team of Taylor, Alex Stamps, Porter, and Shain finished third with a time of 1:37.80, missing second by .45 seconds.

The 200-yard medley team of Wolfe, Max Drummond, Stamps, and Gardner was 12th in the time of 2:19.47.

Individual results included, in the 100-yard free, Porter in fourth (53.82) with Taylor in fifth (54.45) and Stamps in sixth (55.11).

In the boys 100-yard back, Wolfe was 10th at 1:05.83 while in the 200-yard free, Porter placed fifth (1:59.10), Taylor was seventh (2:02.75), and Stamps was 12th (2:07.79).

Shain placed fifth in the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:09.95).

Shain was also sixth in the boys 100-yard fly (1:01.10).

Wolfe placed eighth in boys 500-yard free with time of 5:34.52 and was 10th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:05.83.

Overall Region 2 swim results for the Lady Patriots and Patriots saw the boys finish fourth, the girls finish fifth and ac combined fifth overall out of 16 teams.

Also competing in various events in the preliminary round were Lady Patriot swimmers Lily Bullington, Anne Powell, Shelby Costello, AnnMarie Shirley, and Ella Rickard.

AC-S swim coach Mitch Clark is completing his fourth year with the ACS swim team.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.