A picture perfect start to the work week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Monday!

We’re going to be unseasonably MILD into this work week. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 50s (By the way, the average high that we see around this time of year is in the upper 40s!). The warm trend continues with much of our afternoon temperatures flirting with the low to mid 60s into Wednesday.

Wednesday looks wet, with a good shot at rain, some of which could be heavy. Shower chances continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning before our mid-week system heads out. Highs will be mainly in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday before a quick shot of colder air rolls in for the start of the weekend. There’s a possibility of light rain showers mixed with some wet snowflakes Friday night into Saturday morning, but at this time, significant wintry weather looks unlikely for us. We warm back up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 59. Low 41. Low SE at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 64. Low 46. Winds SW at 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 62. Low 48. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

