Search is on for KDF Derby City Fanatic, ‘Thundernator’

Drier conditions create more viewing options for Thunder Over Louisville
The search is on for the next person to start the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search is on for the next person to start the Kentucky Derby Festival Thunder Over Louisville fireworks show.

On Monday, the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Lottery announced this year’s promotion to find the Derby City Fanatic and “Thundernator.”

The individual named “Thundernator” will be rewarded with a VIP experience leading to the activation of the Thunder Over Louisville fireworks, kicking off the Kentucky Derby Festival.

“The Derby City Fanatic is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the Derby Festival like a VIP,” Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO said in a release. “We enlist the help of the Kentucky Lottery each year because they’re the experts at giving away valuable prizes. We can’t wait to meet this year’s winner!”

Starting on Feb. 6 and running through Mar. 19, players who purchase a Keno or Cash Pop ticket worth $5 or more can enter to win the Grand Prize Package worth more than $5,000.

Prizes include four tickets to the Great Steamboat Race, Day at the Downs, a Thunder Over Louisville VIP party and BourbonVille, as well as tours through Kern’s Kitchen Derby Pie factory and the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The winner will also become this year’s “Thundernator” and earn an exclusive private tour of the Command Center and Second Street Bridge.

For more information on the promotion and to enter tickets, visit the Kentucky Lottery’s website.

Thunder Over Louisville is scheduled for April 22.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime....
Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green
BGFD spends week training
PHOTOS: BGFD spends week training in house set for demolition
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Dontaie Allen picks WKU
Allen becomes third Hilltopper to be named C-USA Player of the Week
AC-S
Nine AC-S swimmers advance to State after records set at Region
Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sig NLI to Bethel University
Isaiah Martin and Devin Geer sig NLI to Bethel University
WKU Lady Toppers complete 19 point comeback against UTEP
WKU Lady Toppers complete 19 point comeback against UTEP