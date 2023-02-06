Shake Rag District Historic is a reminder of accomplishments from the local Black community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Located along the north end of State Street in Bowling Green, The Shake Rag Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in September 2000.

“The Shake Rag district was actually Bowling Green’s first nationally registered district to be recognized for its significance to African American history,” said Marissa Butler, Hospitality Services Director at Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “It is undoubtedly one of the most culturally significant neighborhoods that we have here in Bowling Green.”

Today, the district stands as a reminder of what the African American community in the area accomplished during times of social and economic hardship. Current residents of the neighborhood remember it as being “like a family.”

Bowling Green Tourism is offering a self-guided walking tour for those interested in visiting the sites and learning the history of the area.

“The Shake Rag walking tour takes visitors and residents alike past about a dozen or so structures that are still remaining,” Butler said, “and they were significant to the community at the time whether they would house businesses or community centers or hotels.”

