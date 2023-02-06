Sports Connection 2-5-23: Jordan Turner, Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Feb. 5, 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the first week of February which means we are down to the last couple weeks of the regular season for high school basketball. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk to Allen County-Scottsville’s leading scorer Jordan Turner. Then they preview the upcoming baseball season with Bowling Green Baseball head coach Nathan Isenberg and senior catcher Dominic Davis.

