Sports Connection 2-5-23: Jordan Turner, Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis

Sports Connection 2-5-23: First Segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the first week of February which means we are down to the last couple weeks of the regular season for high school basketball. Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb talk to Allen County-Scottsville’s leading scorer Jordan Turner. Then they preview the upcoming baseball season with Bowling Green Baseball head coach Nathan Isenberg and senior catcher Dominic Davis.

Sports Connection 2-5-23: Jordan Turner

Sports Connection 2-5-23: Nathan Isenberg and Dominic Davis

